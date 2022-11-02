Correcting mistakes by including tribals: PM

Inaugurating development projects worth Rs 858 crore in Jambughoda, in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people in the region to form a “Suraksha kavach” around the BJP government in Gujarat and “protect development works” going on in the state.

Speaking in Rajasthan’s Banswara, where he inaugurated Mangarh Dham, Modi said India is “correcting the mistake” of excluding the contributions of tribals from history the freedom struggle, an assertion fought back by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who, along with Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat CMs Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupendra Patel, respectively, were present.

Gehlot said: “The history of Mangarh is written in golden letters in India’s freedom struggle. It is a matter of pride for us that Mangarh has been turned into a memorial… When Modi-ji travels the world, he gets so much respect. Why? Because he is Prime Minister of the country of Gandhiji, where roots of democracy run deep and where, even after more than 70 years of independence, democracy is alive.”

In Jambughoda, Modi also inaugurated two renovated schools — Rupsinh Nayak Primary School in Dandiyapura and Sant Joriya Parameshwar Primary School in Vadek — named after local tribal revolutionaries, besides laying foundation stones for a college and a university.

He said people from tribal communities had suffered for decades due to “discriminatory” mindset of previous governments. “You know the condition of tribal areas 20-22 years ago — children wanting to go to school had no choice, no transportation, no food, and no nutrition. Today you see lakhs of tribals have benefitted from the schemes. This did not come in one night…”

Modi said, “Until BJP came into power at the Centre…there was not even a ministry for tribals. We have included tribal representatives in making policies. Every year, we celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15, Birsa Munda’s birthday.”

Urging voters to ensure that the “double engine” BJP government does not come to a halt, Modi said, “We have clear intentions and clear policies. We are hardworking, honest people… You have to be our suraksha kavach (armour)…” In Banswara, Modi said, “Unfortunately, the place that tribals could have got in the pages of history was not given. In the 75th year of India’s Independence, the country is correcting its mistakes and filling that gap…”

While the event was on, the Press Information Bureau tweeted that Modi had declared the dham a national monument. The tweet was removed later, PTI reported.