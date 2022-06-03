Constable, wife die by suicide in Chhota Udepur; leave behind 7 kids

A police constable attached to an outpost of the Sankheda police station in Chhota Udepur district and his wife allegedly died by suicide Thursday morning. The couple is survived by seven minor children, including six daughters, police said.

Bharat Bharwad and his wife Mona were found dead in their Naswadi home allegedly after consuming poison. A preliminary probe initiated by the Naswadi police station indicated that the couple had been going through a family dispute but the motive behind the alleged suicide is not yet known. According to the police, neither Bharwad nor his wife left behind a suicide note. An official of the Naswadi police station said the autopsy reports of the couple are now awaited.

Chhota Udepur Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Sharma said, “Our preliminary probe has not revealed any external reason for the officer and his wife to have taken the extreme step… We have learned that they were having a family discord between them and within their families. The matter is under investigation. The primary autopsy report has confirmed poisoning as the cause of death; whether they consumed it as an act of suicide is under investigation.”