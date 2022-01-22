Congress will field kin of Covid-19 victims in Gujarat polls: Former party president Solanki

Former president of the Gujarat Congress Bharatsinh Solanki who arrived in Vadodara on Friday said that the Congress party would field kin of Covid-19 deceased in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls and the party is confident of winning 125 seats.

Addressing mediapersons in Vadodara on Friday, Solanki said, “The Congress party has decided to field candidates from among families, who lost their loved ones to Covid19. This is because we want to give them representation in the Assembly for their rights.. there is no doubt about this.”

Solanki also said that the party will declare a face for the Chief Minister shortly, as it prepares for the upcoming polls.

“We are confident of winning 125 seats in the upcoming elections… We will also project a face for the CM post from the party… There are a lot of issues worrying the people like unemployment, Covid19, and health-related issues. People are seeking a change…” Solanki said.