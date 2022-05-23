Cong holds meeting of Central Gujarat leaders in Vadodara

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) convened an executive meeting with leaders from Central Gujarat in Vadodara on Sunday, to discuss strategies for the upcoming assembly elections.

State party president Jagdish Thakor and state incharge Raghu Sharma were among the leaders who met at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya auditorium on Ajwa Road.

Speaking to media persons, Raghu Sharma said, “The Congress is preparing to win 125 seats and form the government and have been holding zone wise meetings. We held a meeting in Saurashtra on May 19, we held a meeting in South Gujarat on May 20. Today, we are in Vadodara for the Central Gujarat zone and we will meet North Gujarat leaders in Mehsana on Monday… We have also started the Adivasi Satyagraha in Dahod recently.”

The leaders also said that the party is focussing on 182 constituencies in the state individually and will hold booth meetings in all the seats to achieve the 125-seat target.

GPCC president Jagdish Thakor told reporters, “Right from polling agents and party workers, we are preparing a calendar of activities to strategise for the upcoming polls. We are going to raise issues that are directly affecting the people — inflation, unemployment and how people are affected… The party is planning a detailed campaign on important issues.”