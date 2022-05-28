scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

Confiscates 20 cows: Vadodara Municipal Corporation seals nine ‘illegal’ cattle sheds

The drive, which is part of the ongoing crackdown on stray cattle menace in Vadodara, saw cattle owners alleging that the VMC had picked up cattle from their homes.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
May 28, 2022 3:04:59 am
cattle owners gujarat vadodara municipal corporationCattle owners and civic body staff argue in Vadodara on Friday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The encroachment removal department of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) sealed nine “illegal” cattle sheds and confiscated 20 cows in Dhorwada area on Friday, amidst chaos and argument with the cattle owners, in the wake of injuries sustained by citizens from attacks by stray cattle across the city.

The drive, which is part of the ongoing crackdown on stray cattle menace in the city, saw cattle owners alleging that the VMC had picked up cattle from their homes.

The anti-encroachment department sealed the sheds and left behind a notice stating that the action has been “initiated to seal cattle sheds without a license, as per the instructions of the Municipal Commissioner”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The drive, which began at around 4 pm on Friday, saw a heated argument between the cattle herders and the VMC officials.

Best of Express Premium

Jathedar of Akal Takht wants harmonium replaced from Gurbani sangeet; but...Premium
Jathedar of Akal Takht wants harmonium replaced from Gurbani sangeet; but...
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...Premium
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...Premium
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
More Premium Stories >>

The residents of Dhorwada claimed that the officials had swooped down on their homes and confiscated cattle tied to the post in their courtyards. “The VMC has the right to impound stray cattle on the streets. But how can they swoop down on the settlement and randomly
pick cattle, calling them illegal… This is injustice,” a cattle owner said.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The VMC team, however, said that the crackdown was on those cattle owners who did not possess licenses to keep cattle.

Mangesh Jaiswal, Director of the Encroachment Removal team of the VMC said, “We have sealed nine cattle sheds in Dhorwada as part of the drive and confiscated 20 cattle. They have been sent to the shelter home in Khatamba. These were cattle sheds that did not have a license as required by the VMC… If the cattle owners follow the process and procure the licenses, they can retain their cattle otherwise we will send it to the Panjrapole.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Baroda News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement