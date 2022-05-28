Confiscates 20 cows: Vadodara Municipal Corporation seals nine ‘illegal’ cattle sheds

The encroachment removal department of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) sealed nine “illegal” cattle sheds and confiscated 20 cows in Dhorwada area on Friday, amidst chaos and argument with the cattle owners, in the wake of injuries sustained by citizens from attacks by stray cattle across the city.

The drive, which is part of the ongoing crackdown on stray cattle menace in the city, saw cattle owners alleging that the VMC had picked up cattle from their homes.

The anti-encroachment department sealed the sheds and left behind a notice stating that the action has been “initiated to seal cattle sheds without a license, as per the instructions of the Municipal Commissioner”.

The drive, which began at around 4 pm on Friday, saw a heated argument between the cattle herders and the VMC officials.

The residents of Dhorwada claimed that the officials had swooped down on their homes and confiscated cattle tied to the post in their courtyards. “The VMC has the right to impound stray cattle on the streets. But how can they swoop down on the settlement and randomly

pick cattle, calling them illegal… This is injustice,” a cattle owner said.

The VMC team, however, said that the crackdown was on those cattle owners who did not possess licenses to keep cattle.

Mangesh Jaiswal, Director of the Encroachment Removal team of the VMC said, “We have sealed nine cattle sheds in Dhorwada as part of the drive and confiscated 20 cattle. They have been sent to the shelter home in Khatamba. These were cattle sheds that did not have a license as required by the VMC… If the cattle owners follow the process and procure the licenses, they can retain their cattle otherwise we will send it to the Panjrapole.”