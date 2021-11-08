Over 27 confiscated vehicles damaged in fire on Kheda police station premise

As many as 27 four-wheelers and a few two-wheelers parked on the premises of Kheda Town police station went up in flames late Saturday night possibly due to a firecracker falling into a container of an inflammable substance that the police had seized during a raid. The police are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Kheda Town police station officials said the fire started after 10.30 pm Saturday night and raged through the vehicles — all confiscated during various crimes — that had been parked on the premises.

Police-sub inspector in charge BM Mali said the FSL and electricity board are ascertaining the cause of the fire. “The FSL and GEB will submit a report about the incident. At this moment, we cannot say what could have started the fire but it appears to be a firecracker as it was during the Diwali festivities,” Mali said.

The police station premises also had stacked near the cars some containers of an inflammable substance confiscated recently. “There were empty containers of oil that were seized during a prohibition raid. That added to the fire. A total of 27 four-wheelers were damaged in the fire. Most of these have been seized in cases of prohibition or road accidents… Some cases are either in the stage of investigation or court trial,” Mali further said.

Fire tenders from Nadiad, Aslali, and Navagam ONGC had rushed to the spot Saturday night to bring the fire under control, but several vehicles had already been damaged by then.