Gujarat: Commercial structures on land meant for crematorium razed

The Waghodia taluka administration of Vadodara Wednesday began razing 26 illegal commercial structures, allegedly constructed using forged documents by the members of the gram panchayat of Jarod village on a government land meant for a crematorium for the Dalit community.

The structures were brought down following an investigation by the Taluka Development Officer (TDO) of Waghodia into the complaint of a villager, Mohnish Parmar, who contended that the members of the gram panchayat, in connivance with the talati, forged documents and sold the constructed units to “outsiders and businessmen”.

TDO Kajal Ambaliya, who took charge in November, initiated an investigation into the complaint and submitted a report to the Vadodara District Development Officer (DDO) on December 16, recommending action against members of the gram sabha involved in the alleged land grabbing under the provisions of Section 57 of the Gujarat Panchayat Act, 1993. Ambaliya told The Indian Express, “I have recommended action against everyone, including the talati who sanctioned the illegal construction project worth Rs 66 lakh….”

According to the complaint by Parmar, the panchayat, through a resolution in October 2020, decided to use a part of the village land reserved for a crematorium to construct “affordable commercial spaces” for the poor. However, members of the panchayat sold the commercial shops to businessmen from outside the village.

Ambaliya said, “From the documents, it was clear that the resolution was forged as no meeting was held to discuss it.”

The TDO named five accused — the son and the wife of the deceased sarpanch, the acting sarpanch of the village, the talati of the circle as well as the local contractor. Gram panchayat polls is to be held in Jarod village in 2022.