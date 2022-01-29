CM Bhupendra Patel bats for natural farming, visits Bharat Biogas Energy plant

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Friday advocated for natural farming and green energy during a visit to a plant of the Bharat Biogas Energy Ltd at Sundalpura in the Umreth taluka of Anand. The CM also sought support from the company in the upcoming initiatives of the Gujarat government to promote zero-budget and natural farming as part of the campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patel visited the plant and took a keen interest in the company’s biogas energy projects to promote natural farming and organic mission that PM Modi has been batting for in recent times under the ‘Back to Basics’ campaign. Enlisting four benefits of natural farming, Patel said, “Natural farming techniques not only help preserve the environment but also conserve water. The yield from natural farming fetches higher profit. It, therefore, gives thrice the amount of benefit. Not just this. It also has a fourth benefit, which is that since natural farming is free from pesticides and fertilizers, it is beneficial to human health. Along with the farmers, the government can help achieve the goal of natural farming, as envisioned by PM Modi.”

Patel interacted with local farmers in the presence of officials of the district administration and BJP leaders, including Anand MP Mitesh Patel. The chief minister, later, also chaired a meeting with the directors of the company and sought their support for natural farming projects of the Gujarat government, and appreciated the contribution of the company in the area of green energy and organic mission.

Patel also viewed a presentation made by Bharat Biogas Energy chairman Bharat Patel on the company’s green energy projects that are in line with the campaigns initiated by PM Modi for Krishi mission, zero budget farming, cow dung-based farming as well as benefits of biogas.