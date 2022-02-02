Chhota Udepur clash: Three juveniles granted bail, 5 persons sent to police custody

A local court in Chhota Udepur on Tuesday remanded five accused arrested in Sunday’s case of rioting at the Ramji temple to seven days in police custody while three juvenile accused in the case were granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The Chhota Udepur police had arrested a total of five persons and detained three juveniles until Tuesday, in two separate FIRs filed after a clash broke out at the Ramji temple late on Sunday during a prayer meeting organised for Kisan Bharwad, who was murdered in Dhandhuka.

The Chhota Udepur police had filed the first FIR on January 30 and booked 21 persons of the minority community, for allegedly attacking people at the prayer, for rioting with deadly weapons and under other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They have been booked under the sections of the Prevention of Atrocities and IPC sections for unlawful assembly (143), rioting (147), rioting armed with deadly weapons (148), malignant provocation knowing that it could cause a riot (153), voluntarily causing hurt (323), voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons (324), uttering obscene words in public place [294(B)], criminal conspiracy [120 (b)], criminal intimidation [506 (2)], abettor present when offence committed (114) as well as under relevant sections of the Gujarat Police Act.

Police had arrested a total of five persons in the case and produced them before the local court on Tuesday.

A second FIR was registered on Monday, based on the complaint of a father-son duo from the minority community, who were passing by the site where the alleged clash took place.

Based on the complaint police booked two accused for allegedly putting up social media posts making objectionable comments against religious beliefs of the minority community, which allegedly led to the clash.

The police arrested one of the two accused, a juvenile, who was also injured in the attack at the temple.

The two accused have been booked under IPC Sections for uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person (298) and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth [153 (A)].