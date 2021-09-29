Challenges were made opportunities to revive tourism sector: Bhupendra Patel

Emphasising on making Gujarat an “all-round” tourism hub, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the state converted the challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic into opportunities to revive the travel and tourism industry.

Speaking at the Gujarat Travel and Tourism Excellence Award in Gandhinagar on September 25, Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of integrating festivals with tourism has helped Gujarat in becoming a tourism hotspot.

Patel, along with Tourism Minister Purnesh Modi, Minister of State for Tourism Arvind Raiyani, Tourism Secretary Harit Shukla and Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited Managing Director Jenu Devan, gave away awards in 26 categories.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said, “The global pandemic has hit hard the travel and tourism sector but Gujarat has converted the challenges into opportunities to revive this sector. Gujarat is the only state in India with the maximum variety of tourist spots… ranging from desert and beach tourism to religious and spiritual tourism, adventure and border tourism to heritage tourism… It also has the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity.”

Patel added, “The state government has undertaken a novel concept of border tourism, setting up a National Salt Memorial at Dandi to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s famous Dandi March. Gujarat was the first state in the country to announce Heritage Tourism Policy in 2020.”

Tourism Minister Purnesh Modi said the state government is committed to attract global tourists to Gujarat, having vast stretches of the White Rann of Kutch, 1,600-km coastline, historic stepwells of Vav, temples at Somnath, Ambaji, and other places.