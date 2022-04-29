Central team begins scrutiny of Covid-19 ex gratia applications

A three-member team of the Central government has begun random scrutiny of Covid-19 ex gratia applications in various districts of Gujarat to ascertain if any fake compensation claims were approved by authorities. The team analysed 350 applications from Vadodara in addition to Narmada and Chhota Udepur districts and is expected to scrutinise more records.

On Wednesday, the three-member team went through 350 files of applications received at the Vadodara district collectorate from individuals seeking the Rs 5,0000 ex gratia compensation directed by the Supreme Court in November last year. Officials of the administration said the team did not find any anomalies in the approvals.

“The Central government team that came to Vadodara was not on a fault-finding exercise but it was executing an order of the Supreme Court, which had directed the Centre to conduct an inquiry into the claims… Accordingly, the team examined 350 applications from Vadodara and was satisfied by the decision taken in cases of approved compensations as well as those disapproved. We had provided them with the medical evidence and the Form 4 that had been considered before making a decision in each of the 350 cases,” Resident Additional Collector of Vadodara, Kuldeepsinh Zala said.

Zala said that the team did not find any fake claims in the disbursement of the ex gratia.

“In some cases, where the claims were rejected, it was because the applicant may have not submitted medical evidence appropriately or may have not been able to produce the medical repors at all… We have received more than 10,000 applications and the deaths from the third wave (January-February 2022) are still under examination,” Zala said.

As of Thursday, the Vadodara district administration has disbursed ex gratia to a total of 10,407 applications, amounting to Rs 52.1 crore. Out of these, 811 compensations are indicated as being the official Covid-19 death toll declared by the health department while 9,596 persons have been compensated based on the SC ruling and individual applications.

The district has received a total of 10,922 applications so far, out of which 245 have been rejected. The remaining approved applications are awaiting disbursement of the compensation amount.

As per the official bulletin for Vadodara city and district, the official toll recorded in Vadodara since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020 is 757. However, the official state dashboard indicates a toll of 921 for Vadodara. Medical officer for Health, Vadodara Municipal Corpora-tion, Devesh Patel, said that the local authorities have pointed out the discrepancy in the official state figure.

“The state control collects data from various districts. So, if another district has sent across information of a deceased patient as being from Vadodara due to any error or lack of information regarding the patient, there are chances that it would be added to the Vadodara toll by the state control,” he said.

An official of the district administration said, “The district administration has been handed out a list by the state health department for the official toll. The persons mentioned on the list that has been relayed to the administration. As many as 811 persons have received compensation… With the number of medical evidence needed to have a claim approved, it is highly impossible to forge documents or submit fake claims.”

On Thursday, the team of officials visited Bharuch district where the team analysed 137 online applications and about 61 offline applications, officials said.