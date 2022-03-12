Cash-strapped VMC to return acquired land to owners

The cash-strapped Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Thursday decided to return lands of three plot owners, as it cannot pay the compensation amount. The move comes after an order of the Gujarat High Court directing the VMC to immediately compensate a landowner whose land the civic body acquired in 2017.

The VMC, which is sustaining itself on measure-to-measure funds for projects, has admitted that it cannot pay compensation of about Rs 75 crore to three landowners, whose plots were acquired for widening the road leading to the Alkapuri end of the Vadodara railway station.

The Standing Committee of VMC, which on Thursday evening approved a proposal of the Land Estate department, has sent the same for the approval of the General Board.

On Thursday, the Standing Committee considered an urgent proposal seeking approval to “reject the claim” of one of the landowners — Kanji Mokariya — based on whose writ petition, the High Court had granted the VMC two weeks time in an order dated February 15, to pay the compensation or reject the claim. Two HC is hearing similar petitions filed by the two other land owners.

According to senior officials of the VMC, rejecting a claim would mean that the VMC would eventually have to hand over the possession of the acquired lands back to the owners.

The HC order, which the VMC received on March 2, states, “The petitioner is seeking for restoration of the possession of the wall which the respondent authority had broken in alleged breach of law. As to what is the extent of the land that has been utilised , what is left out are all disputed questions of fact that cannot be gone into in the writ jurisdiction… It would suffice to direct the respondent authority to pass suitable order expeditiously at any rate within outer limit of two weeks from the date of the order… in the event of decision taken by VMC to reject the claim of the petitioner, the petitioner would be entitled to challenge the same in a manner known to law.”

The VMC, in its proposal, has calculated the compensation to be awarded to Mokariya for one land measuring 2019.64 square meters at Rs 16.76 crore.

“Other petitions are also pending in the HC and this order will set a precedent. The VMC cannot pay the compensation and it is best to return the lands to simplify the process. So, we have also decided to return the other two lands — which amount to compensation of about Rs 50 crore and Rs 20 crore, each,” an official said.

The civic body had already constructed a 30-metre-wide road in 2017.

Mokariya said, “We had asked the VMC for FSI or alternate plot and we were ready to give up the land … but we wanted a promissory note from the VMC. They have not paid a single penny so far. So, we were forced to file the petition and we are glad that the order has been delivered in our favour but we are also disappointed that the infrastructure that has already been constructed will be lost… We will decide if we should seek other compensation for the delay and damage to the compound wall that stood in its place and will have to be reconstructed again.”The general board will now decide about the proposal on March 19.