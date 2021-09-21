CA among two booked for rape of law student in Vadodara

Two men in their 60s were booked for the alleged rape of a 24-year-old law student, who was working as an assistant with one of the accused, in Vadodara on Monday.

According to the FIR filed at Gotri police station, the accused include one Chartered Accountant who is her employer and another an investor.

Police said that one incident took place early this month when her employer allegedly spiked her soft drink and raped her after a meeting on a land transaction. He also warned the woman against disclosing about the same.

On September 14, the second accused — the investor in the said land deal, allegedly visited the victim’s house and physically assaulted her when she refused to give in to his advances, police said, adding he then forced himself on her and threatened to kill her if she complained.

In her complaint, the woman said the accused also threatened to make videos and pictures of the act and that he had installed a spy camera in her bedroom “without her consent or knowledge”.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, D Division, AV Rajgor, said, “The woman came in contact with the first accused — the CA — as she was looking for avenues to learn land laws, being a law student. Through some references, she contacted him and started working with him. Later, he helped her find a flat. We are looking for the accused — both said to be in their 60s. Further investigation is on.”