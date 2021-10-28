Bribery case: Godhra court rejects bail plea of Sehra TDO, engineer

A special court in Godhra of Panchmahal Wednesday rejected the bail application of Sehra Taluka Development Officer (TDO) Zarina Ansari and Executive Engineer Riyaz Mansuri, who are among four persons arrested by the Ahmedabad Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a bribe from a contractor.

The court upheld the arguments of the prosecution, which claimed that although Ansari was not present at the site of the trap, she had already accepted the first installment of the bribe demanded from the complainant through an angadia service — the sum of which was collected by her husband in Ahmedabad.

Godhra Public Prosecutor RS Thakor told The Indian Express that the ACB had placed evidence on record to show that Ansari had accepted the bribe on one earlier occasion by asking the contractor to route the amount through an angadia service to Ahmedabad.

Thakor said, “ACB has brought records to show that Ansari’s husband collected the bribe amount and also put his mobile number on record. This trap by the ACB was the meeting to receive the second installment of the bribe, where her front man, Engineer Mansuri, did not accept the money directly as he suspected that something was amiss at the venue. The ACB is now investigating the involvement of Ansari’s husband in the case.”