Baby boy kidnapped from Vadodara, sold to Bihar army jawan for Rs 4 lakh: Police

Six days after a seven-day-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from a hut in Bhagwanpura in Liloria village in Waghodia taluka of Vadodara district, the Vadodara rural police on Tuesday traced the newborn to Bihar, where he was allegedly sold to an army jawan for Rs 4 lakh.

The police have detained six persons, including a local resident of the village, an acquaintance of the child’s family, for allegedly conspiring to sell the baby to the childless couple from Bihar.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Desai said, “Using human intelligence, we found that one Kalpesh Rathod had sold the baby to army jawan Narendra Ranjan for Rs 4 lakh. We detained Rathod and conducted a detailed interrogation. He revealed that Ranjan had contacted Rathod to find him a baby he could buy, offering Rs 4 lakh for the child.”

Police said that Kalpesh Rathod established contact with one Pravin Chunara, who in turn contacted Kalidas Devipujak, a local resident of the village. When Devipujak informed the accused that the village had a newborn baby, the accused allegedly planned the kidnapping.

Devipujak, along with co-accused Raman Rathod, kidnapped the baby at 2 am on October 20, while the family was asleep in their hut. They handed over the baby to Kalpesh Rathod who took the baby to Ranjan.

“We have sent a team to Bihar to bring back the baby. The accused army jawan will be arrested. We have detained Kalpesh Rathod, Pravin Chunara, Kalidas Devipujak, and Raman Rathod in Vadodara. They will be booked under appropriate sections for kidnapping and also under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 that has laid down provisions against sale and purchase of children,” Desai told The Indian Express.

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 includes punishment for the sale and procurement of children for any purpose including illegal adoption.