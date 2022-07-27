Bootlegger dies during police raid in Gujarat’s Anand

A man allegedly died of a heart attack during a police raid as part of a drive against bootleggers in Dharmaj town in Gujarat’s Anand district Tuesday evening, resulting in an altercation between local residents and the policemen.

The deceased, Vinod Talpada, 42, had allegedly taken to bootlegging recently and was in possession of two litres of undiluted country liquor when the police raided his residence at Talpada Vaas on Tuesday evening, said officials.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Anand Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajiaan said that Talpada’s family told the police team that he was suffering from a seizure and was rushed to a private hospital.

“A team of three policemen had raided the house of the deceased, based on a tip-off, as part of the drive against bootleggers. The man panicked and suffered palpitations. The senior police officer also arrived at the spot and at around 9 pm, he was rushed to a private hospital, where he passed away,” said Rajiaan.

“The team has seized two litres of undiluted country liquor from his residence and we will book a case of prohibition shortly. The death was accidental,” he added.

After Talpada started having palpitations and collapsed, local residents had a brief altercation with the police team. The police then decided to conduct a post-mortem examination of Talpada’s body by a panel of three doctors at the Shri Krishna Hospital in Karamsad.

Rajiaan said, “The post-mortem has been completed and the body has been handed over to the family. They have accepted the body and begun the funeral rituals… There is no law and order problem in the town.”

Vinod’s father, Shanabhai Taplada, told reporters that he was not at home when the police came. “I learned about my son’s health deteriorating and when he was taken to a government hospital, he was declared dead…”