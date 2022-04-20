Gujarat: Bodies of man, woman found in Narmada canal

The Halol rural police station of Panchmahal district on Tuesday began a probe into the alleged suicide of a man and a woman, whose bodies were recovered from the Narmada main canal near Gadit village.

The bodies, tied together by the waist with help of a dupatta, were first spotted near Rameshra village of Waghodia taluka of Vadodara district but were swept away by the currents towards Halol before the rescue teams could reach the location.

Fire teams in Halol finally managed to pull out the two bodies from the canal near Gadit village after over an hour-long exercise on Tuesday afternoon.

According to fire officer Jashu Waghela, the bodies were found in a highly decomposed state, indicating that they had been in the water for over 72 hours.

“The bodies have not yet been identified as no evidence was found on them. The two bodies were tied together by the waist by a dupatta and it appears to be a prima facie case of the alleged suicide… The detailed post-mortem report is awaited,” an official of Halol rural police station said.

The police have also initiated a process to identify the bodies and a case of accidental death has been registered at Halol rural police station.