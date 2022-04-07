Bodies of child, woman on rail tracks: Vadodara Railway police gathering information from multiple cities

Vadodara Railway police has fanned out to multiple cities to gather information about travellers onboard the passenger trains that passed through the Bakrol-Derol section of the railway line in Panchmahal district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, in an attempt to ascertain the identity of a five-year-old girl, whose body was found on Sunday afternoon. The five-year-old’s body was discovered hours after Dahod police retrieved the body of a woman run over by a train near Piplod.

The police suspect that the girl, who died of injuries to her head and spine due to the fall as per the autopsy report, could have been travelling with the woman, whose body was recovered from Piplod after a run over was reported.

In order to reach a breakthrough into the mysterious death of the five-year-old girl, Vadodara railway police have travelled to Indore and Patna to collect detailed copies of the travellers on trains that passed through Derol and Piplod.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Vadodara Railway police, MA Chaudhary said, “We have sent our constables to Indore and Patna first to get the detailed list of passengers of the trains that passed through the line right before the woman’s death was reported at around 4 am Sunday…”

“It will help us establish their identities, especially since we know the community to which the woman belongs. We have a strong suspicion that the two are related and the woman could be the child’s mother, who got off the train to look for her daughter and started walking on the railway track,” he added.

Chaudhary said that the railway police had also circulated the photographs of the woman and the child as well as details of their case with police groups across the country on social media but so far, none of the inquiries had matched the deceased.

“We received a call from Maharashtra, where a family had also filed a similar missing persons’ complaint about a mother and child. But they denied that the deceased were the ones they were looking for,” Chaudhary said.

As per the protocol the police will have to dispose of the bodies within 72 hours, if unclaimed. However, Chaudhary added that the police have decided to preserve the bodies in the cold room for two additional days to attempt to find the family. Currently, the woman’s body has been sent to a morgue in Dahod while the child’s body is in Kalol in Panchmahals.

On Sunday, the woman’s death in Piplod was reported by the loco guard of the train which ran her over at around 4 am.

The driver of the train had told police that the woman did not respond to the train honking and seemed disoriented as she walked on the tracks. Hours later, the railway police received a call regarding the body of the child in a deserted spot on the railway track in Derol. The police suspect that the child fell off a moving train at night and the woman deboarded the train to Derol to find her daughter.