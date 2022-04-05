Gujarat: Bodies of 5-yr-old, woman discovered on railway tracks in two districts

The Vadodara Railway police on Monday began an investigation into the death of a five-year-old girl, whose body was found on the Bakrol-Derol section of the railway line in Panchmahal district Sunday afternoon.

The incident was discovered hours after Dahod police received a call of a woman being run over on the railway tracks near Piplod in Dahod district.

Police have jointly collected samples to match the DNA of the woman and the child to ascertain if the two deaths are connected.

On Sunday afternoon, Railway police recovered the body of a five-year-old from the railway tracks in Derol. The girl primarily seemed to have died of head injuries due to a fall, police said, although detailed reports are awaited.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Vadodara Railway police, MA Chaudhary said, “We received a call about the child’s body at around 2 pm on Sunday. We retrieved the body from the track and sent it to the cold room . Primary medical examination indicated death due to injury…”

“We also learned that the Piplod railway police first received the information of a woman being run over at around 4 am on Sunday morning. We are trying to establish if the woman and child are related and so we have collected samples for DNA matching…” he added.

Chaudhary added that the woman’s death in Piplod was reported by the loco guard of the train that had run over her.

“The driver of the train, in his statement, said that the woman did not respond to the train honking and seemed disoriented and lost when she came under the wheels,” the DSP also said.

“We suspect that the child may have fallen off the train in the night and the woman may have subsequently woken up and discovered that her child was missing, got off at the nearest station and began looking for her… Usually, in such instances, there is chain pulling but the trains that ran at night did not report any chain pulling incidents either,” he added.

Police have now started looking into the railway passenger charts of the trains that passed through Derol and Piplod on the intervening night of Sunday.

“The woman, who was run over, belongs to a specific community. So, we will look through passenger charts to see if we can find the identity of the woman and the possibility of a child traveller to help us join the dots… Meanwhile, if no one turns up to claim the bodies in the next three days, we will dispose of them as per protocol,” Chaudhary said.