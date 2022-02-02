BJP wins Kheda district coop bank elections for the first time

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the elections to the Kheda District Cooperative Bank, winning nine of the 17 contested seats. The cooperative bank has a total of 21 seats.

The party has won the cooperative for the first time, contesting as a panel. While BJP won nine of the 17 contested seats, Congress won eight.

The BJP had previously bagged four of the total 21 seats uncontested, which did not go to polls on January 30.

Local party leaders in Kheda said the Congress had been successful in forming the board in the cooperative bank since its inception.

BJP Kheda district spokesperson Prachet Mehta told the Indian Express, “The number needed to form a panel is 11. We have 13 seats while Congress has eight out of 21. The party has formed the board after deciding to contest the polls for the first time. There will also be two government-appointed nominees soon and so BJP will have 15 members.”