Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

BJP suspends 12 rebel leaders contesting as independents

In Vadodara, the party suspended Dinesh Patel from Padra, Madhu Shrivastav from Waghodia and Kuldeepsinh Raulji from Savli — all contesting polls against BJP candidates.

In Panchmahal district, the party suspended Khatu Pagi, who is contesting as Congress candidate from Sehra, while in Lunawada in Mahisagar, the BJP suspended SM Khant and JP Patel.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday suspended 12 rebel leaders for filing nominations as independents against party candidates for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections.

While two-term MLA Patel and six-term MLA Madhu Shrivastav had already resigned from the party to file their nominations, Raulji joined the Congress in October and is the Congress candidate from Savli, taking on two-term MLA and BJP candidate Ketan Inamdar.

In a public address on Tuesday, Raulji attacked Inamdar saying, “The MLA (Ketan), who has been going to town and gloating that even if he files his nomination form and goes off to sleep, he will win from the seat is actually running around to campaign because he knows that he is up for a challenge…”

In Umreth in Anand district, the party has suspended Ramesh Zala and Amarsinh Zala in Khambat. In Bayad in Aravalli district, the party has suspended Dhavalsinh Zala and in Kheralu in Mehsana, Ramsinh Shankarji Thakor has been suspended. The party has also suspended two leaders from Banaskantha district — Mavji Desai from Dhanera and Lalji Thakor from Deesa.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 11:18:45 pm
