Sunday, August 21, 2022

BJP planning campaigns on hour-to-hour basis with 60 days to go for MCC: Paatil

Paatil, who was in Savli in Vadodara on Sunday to inaugurate the new building of the taluka panchayat office, was speaking in the context of BJP MLA of Savli, Ketan Inamdar, having sought two hours of Paatil’s time for the event.

Gujarat state BJP President CR Paatil on Sunday said that with “barely 60 days to go” for the implementation of the Election Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the party has been planning campaigns on 182 seats on an hour-to-hour basis.

Addressing the gathering, Paatil said, “When this event was organised, he (Ketan Inamdar) told me to give two hours for this event… when there are barely 60 days for the Model Code of Conduct to come into force and we are in the middle of election planning, fitting events on an hour-to-hour basis, is it possible to give two hours in one place…”

Adding that he needs to dedicate time for “weak seats” instead of “safe seats” like Savli, Paatil said, “I have to campaign in 182 seats and this (Savli) is a safe seat. If I give two hours here, what will happen to the weak seats… we are drawing inspiration from Savli and all party workers have been told to work as hard as the Savli assembly constituency… We have pledged to win other seats with a bigger victory margin than that of Savli. I am leaving you all with a target for the victory margin in Savli… which is more than one lakh votes.”

Terming Inamdar as an “MLA, whose heart beats for the interest of people of Savli and Desar”, Paatil said, “Ketan’s heart beats the for the interest of the people of Savli and Desar… Due to his active attempts, milk producers have received Rs 99 crore in remuneration from Baroda Dairy. It has helped women in villages stand on their feet…” Inamdar has been supporting milk producers in their agitation for increase in rates.

While Inamdar welcomed Paatil’s remarks with a big applause, the BJP chief’s comment comes at a time when Inamdar has locked horns with party leaders, who are part of the Baroda Dairy management over the issue of payment of remuneration to milk producers.

At a meeting with milk producers, ahead of the Annual General Meeting of Baroda Dairy on July 26, Inamdar had said, “Those who think they can threaten you (milk producers), should remember that the elections are barely four months away. Even if I fill my nomination papers and just walk away, I will win this seat.”

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 10:40:58 pm
Heavy rainfall expected in Gujarat for 3 days

