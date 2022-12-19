scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

BJP MP seeks stoppage of trains at Chandod

Rathva is a first-time BJP MP from Chhota Udepur constituency. (Representational/File)
In an attempt to improve accessibility to the pilgrim site of Chandod in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara district, Chhota Udepur BJP Member of Parliament Gita Rathva raised the issue of providing stoppage to trains heading to the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, at Chandod, in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Citing the importance of Chandod, Rathva said, “Chandod is a Triveni Sangam (convergence of three rivers) and people from all over the country come to Chandod to immerse ashes of their departed dear ones… on no-moon days, thousands of people visit the Kuber Bhandari temple in Karnali (across Chandod ghats). However, currently, the connectivity to Chandod is not good… It would be of great benefit if the trains are given a stoppage at Chandod…”

Last week, Ratva had also raised the issue of providing irrigation water from the Narmada river to villages in Chhota Udepur district, which is on the East of the Narmada main canal. Rathva had said, “I am proud that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the work on the Narmada main canal is complete and the water is reaching Saurashtra… But there is also an important issue that needs to be addressed on the East of the Narmada main canal… In case of delayed or deficit monsoon, farmers are left in a lurch…”

Rathva is a first-time BJP MP from Chhota Udepur constituency, which includes the Sardar Sarovar Dam and the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar in Narmada District as well as Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara district.

