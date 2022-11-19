BJP loses taluka panchayat as rebel, 16 supporters resign

In a major setback to the BJP in Vadodara, rebel leader Dinesh Patel, along with 16 elected members of the Padra taluka panchayat, resigned from all posts and primary membership Friday.

Patel, who has filed as an independent from the seat, has claimed that he has the support of at least 15 members of the Padra Municipality where the BJP is in majority right now.

Patel alias Dinu Mama, a two-term MLA, said he was upset as the BJP gave tickets to candidates who had allegedly worked against the party in 2017. “In 2017, this candidate (Chaitanyasinh Zala) had resigned from the party and worked for the Congress candidate who won the seat. They worked to ensure that I lost my seat. This time, the party has chosen them to contest the polls,” Patel told The Indian Express.

Patel, who had first won the election from Padra in 2007 as an independent, later joined the BJP. In 2012, Patel contested as BJP candidate and retained his seat; however, he lost to Congress’s Jaspalsinh Thakor in 2017.

Patel, who is the chairman of Baroda Dairy, said, “Now that I am contesting as an independent and my nomination form has been accepted, I have resigned from the party on moral grounds. I will continue to retain my seat as Baroda Dairy Chairman because it is not a party post.”

With 16 supporters who are elected members of the Padra Taluka Panchayat following his suit, the BJP is in a spot as its tally in the 28-member panchayat has gone down to zero. The 16 members plan to continue the functioning of the panchayat as independents. “The president and Vice-President are among the 16 members who have resigned. Tomorrow (Saturday), more supporters who are currently members of the Padra Municipality will submit their resignations. They will continue to work as a united group of independents in the taluka panchayat and municipality,” Patel said.

In February 2021, the BJP won 15 of the 28 seats of the Padra taluka panchayat, thus retaining its control. An independent candidate later joined the BJP, taking its tally to 16. In 2015, the Congress had won the taluka Panchayat but lost power in the mid-term when the BJP formed the board.

It is no secret that since September 2021, Patel has been facing the animosity of the elected BJP MLAs who are members of the Baroda Dairy board. Following a public spat with Savli MLA Ketan Inamdar over the issue of the dairy remuneration to milk producers, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil stepped in to resolve the differences after which the Baroda Dairy conceded to the demands raised by Inamdar and other MLAs.

BJP leaders in Vadodara say that the party has been in a fix over Patel’s “obstinate rebellion”. A leader said, “The party has continuously tried to reach out to Patel several times in the past week but he has snubbed all leaders. Today, when CR Paatil announced that the party would initiate action against the rebel leaders, he resigned. The resignation of the other members of the local bodies from the party is definitely worrying.”