Thursday, July 28, 2022

BJP leader’s husband complains that minister ‘sexually exploited’ her

Kheda district Local Crime Branch on Thursday called in the complainant, who is also a former local elected representative, to record his statement after he submitted a complaint to the district superintendent of police.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
July 29, 2022 2:47:48 am
In his application, husband of the BJP leader said that the minister, since his days as a local representative, has been "exploiting my wife, taking her to different locations... In lieu of sexual favours, he also helped her secure a ticket for the local body polls". Police said that the complainant's wife is also a former member of the district local body.

Police have launched an investigation after the husband of a BJP leader of Kheda district filed a complaint alleging that a state minister “sexually abused and exploited” his wife for several years in lieu of posts in the district local body.

In his application, husband of the BJP leader said that the minister, since his days as a local representative, has been “exploiting my wife, taking her to different  locations… In lieu of sexual favours, he also helped her secure a ticket for the local body polls”.  Police said that the complainant’s wife is also a former member of the district local body.

Inspector AV Parmar of Kheda LCB told this newspaper, “We received a complaint from the husband of a former member of the district local body. He claims that his wife was sexually exploited by the minister since her early days in active politics and he has recently learned about it… We called him to record his statement and will also summon the woman… If there is indeed merit in the complaint, we will book a case. The investigation is in initial stage.”

A local BJP leader of Kheda said, “It is inappropriate for the party to comment in this case as it is a personal matter and the police are involved… The complai-nant or his wife, who they claim is a leader of the party, has never complained to the party leaders.”

The minister in question was not reachable for comment.

