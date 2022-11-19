BJP fields street dancers in Gujarat poll campaign

The ruling BJP has deployed a team of street dancers to campaign for the party in each constituency in Gujarat ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in the western state.

Donning T-shirts with an image of Narendra Modi, a team of young street dancers has begun campaigning in the 141-Vadodara City Assembly constituency, where sitting MLA and Cabinet minister Manisha Vakil is seeking a third term.

The team performed certain Bollywood songs that contain the word, Namo, besides the BJP’s own election songs. At the end of the performance, the team also sought votes for the BJP.

According to BJP leaders, the party’s state executive committee decided to rope in street dancers to break the monotony of usual political campaigns. BJP Vadodara city unit president Dr Vijay Shah said: “A team of dancers – about eight of them – has been assigned to each Assembly constituency for three days… A team arrived in Vadodara Friday only to perform in the 141-Vadodara city constituency and will leave on Monday. Thereafter, another team will arrive to campaign in other constituencies.”

Shah added that the aim of the move was to convey the BJP’s message to the voters through dance performances. He said, “Dance is a very powerful expression. We want to convey the message of the good work done by the party under the leadership of Narendra Modi. It can be conveyed very effectively through dance and can strike the right chord.”

Shah added that across the state, each such team will spend three days in every Assembly Constituency assigned to it and spread the BJP’s messages of ‘inclusive development and good governance’.

The elections will be held next month in two phases in Gujarat – December 1 and 5. The counting for the polls will be conducted on December 8.