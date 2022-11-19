scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

BJP fields street dancers in Gujarat poll campaign

According to BJP leaders, the party’s state executive committee decided to rope in street dancers to break the monotony of usual political campaigns.

The team performed certain Bollywood songs that contain the word, Namo, besides the BJP’s own election songs.

The ruling BJP has deployed a team of street dancers to campaign for the party in each constituency in Gujarat ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in the western state.

Donning T-shirts with an image of Narendra Modi, a team of young street dancers has begun campaigning in the 141-Vadodara City Assembly constituency, where sitting MLA and Cabinet minister Manisha Vakil is seeking a third term.

The team performed certain Bollywood songs that contain the word, Namo, besides the BJP’s own election songs. At the end of the performance, the team also sought votes for the BJP.

According to BJP leaders, the party’s state executive committee decided to rope in street dancers to break the monotony of usual political campaigns. BJP Vadodara city unit president Dr Vijay Shah said: “A team of dancers – about eight of them – has been assigned to each Assembly constituency for three days… A team arrived in Vadodara Friday only to perform in the 141-Vadodara city constituency and will leave on Monday. Thereafter, another team will arrive to campaign in other constituencies.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...Premium
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...

Shah added that the aim of the move was to convey the BJP’s message to the voters through dance performances. He said, “Dance is a very powerful expression. We want to convey the message of the good work done by the party under the leadership of Narendra Modi. It can be conveyed very effectively through dance and can strike the right chord.”

Shah added that across the state, each such team will spend three days in every Assembly Constituency assigned to it and spread the BJP’s messages of ‘inclusive development and good governance’.

The elections will be held next month in two phases in Gujarat – December 1 and 5. The counting for the polls will be conducted on December 8.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 10:44:09 pm
Next Story

Not ‘fake fans’: From volunteers to food vendors to fan song lyricist, Indians make their presence felt at Qatar 2022

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement