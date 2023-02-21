BJP dissolves two district units in Gujarat, Vadodara mayor resigns

The Gujarat BJP Tuesday dissolved the party’s district units in Vadodara and Kheda after the presidents of the respective units — Ashwin Patel and Vipul Patel — resigned from their posts.

While Vipul Patel resigned after being recently elected as the chairman of Amul Dairy, along with posts in multiple cooperative institutions, Ashwin Patel, who unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Assembly polls from the Waghodia constituency as a party candidate, cited “personal reasons” for the resignation, party leaders said.

Gujarat BJP General Secretary Bhargav Bhatt told The Indian Express, “The dissolution of the two units is a usual practice of restructuring the organisation in local districts. We did the same in Devbhoomi Dwarka recently. Even in Vadodara, after the Assembly elections, Ashwin Patel expressed his wish to take a back seat and dedicate more time to his family. We had asked him to continue for some time. So now his resignation has been accepted. We will restructure the unit and strengthen it for the long term.”

According to Prachet Mehta, party office-bearer from Kheda, the decision to dissolve the district unit was a “practical one”. Mehta told The Indian Express, “The Kheda district unit has completed a term of 2.5 years out of the usual three years of the president’s term, decided by the party. In this period, two presidents changed — at first, Arjunsinh Chauhan was the president and resigned after becoming a cabinet minister. Now Vipul Patel has resigned after being elected as Amul chairman.

“Technically, appointing a third president with the existing unit would mean the tenure will be only six months long. It is in the interest of the party’s functioning that the entire unit was restructured for a new term of three years,” he added.

Sources in both units of the party said that while several contenders were in the running for the post of President, the party would take the final call on appointments.

Meanwhile, Vadodara mayor Keyur Rokadia, who was elected as the BJP MLA from Sayajigunj Assembly constituency in Vadodara city, also resigned from the post a day after the party executive issued directions to leaders holding two posts.

Rokadia, who chaired the general board for the budget discussion of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation until Monday evening, submitted his resignation as mayor after completing nearly two years of the 2.5-year term.

In a letter submitted to the municipal secretary Tuesday, Rokadia said, “There are six months to go for completing my term as Mayor of Vadodara. However, due to my duty toward my new role as the MLA from Sayajigunj, I am submitting my resignation. During my tenure as the city’s mayor, I am satisfied that I resolved issues facing citizens through community participation and public interaction.”

“As part of the BJP’s one leader, one responsibility policy and to be able to do justice to the responsibility entrusted upon me by the voters of Sayajigunj Assembly constituency, I am resigning from the post of mayor of Vadodara,” added Rokadia.