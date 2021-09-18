BJP believes in removing faults of ordinary party workers, make them extraordinary: Nitin Gadkari

A day after the Cabinet of Ministers comprising fresh faces was inducted under newly-appointed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the BJP believed in “removing faults and honing skills” of the most “ordinary party workers” to make them “extraordinary”.

Gadkari was in Vadodara to participate in the celebrations announced by the BJP to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, “Our party’s neeti (policy) is such that even an ordinary worker can become an extraordinary person. Our party believes in developing the grassroots workers by removing their faults and honing their talent and skills, which helps in developing the overall personality.

“Philosophers say in party and person, the person is bigger but in our party, the party ideology is bigger… passed down to us by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyay, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani ji… We have to spread this ideology to the world… That is the way to make India a superpower… That is Modi ji’s dream — to make the mariginalised powerful, to live a sustainable life for an atmanirbhar India,” Gadkari said. Recalling Swami Vivekananda’s speech at the 1893 World’s Parliament of Religions, Gadkari said, “Swami Vivekananda had said in Chicago that the 18th century saw Mughals ruling many parts of the world while in the 19th century, it would be the British Union Jack that would unfurl in many countries, and in the 20th, America would become the world superpower, but the 21st century would belong to India. That time has now come…

“Modi is the vishwaguru (world leader)… Our history and legacy is very inspiring and especially the policy, which we have inherited from our socio-religious history… is our biggest strength… The family values, educational values and way of life (that India has), using it with scientific developments and knowledge will help India conquer (the world)… Narendra Modi has always emphasised on technology and it has been our strength,” the Union minister said.

Gadkari further said that despite being a powerful nation, India has never encroached on the lands of its neighbours.

“Today, on Modi ji’s birthday, we must pledge to help achieve the dreams he has seen for the country… India will be a world number one and a financially strong country… But despite being such a powerful country, we have never tried to encroach upon the lands of neighbouring countries. We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means that this world is everyone’s home,” he said.

Noting that during his tenure as PM, Modi has not “fought battles to gain power” but to uplift society, Gadkari said,

“Politics is the instrument of social empowerment but unfortunately, it has become a race for power. But under Narendra Modi, it has been his speciality that he did not fight the battles for power but fought battles for the upliftment of society…”

Stating that using knowledge of technology and science and converting it into wealth was the aim of the government, Gadkari said, “We are importing power and fuel worth Rs 12 lakh crore but we are working on becoming a country that exports hydrogen…”