Friday, Sep 02, 2022

BJP-backed panel wins Jhalod APMC elections, gets 13 seats

The Jhalod APMC elections were held on Thursday for three categories—Khedut (farmers), Vyapari (traders), and the Sahkari Khareed Vechan Sangh.

A total of 487 voters had cast their vote in the APMC polls on Thursday.(Representational/File)

The BJP-backed panel led by former Jhalod MLA Mahesh Bhuriya won the Jhalod APMC elections Friday by securing 13 of the 15 seats, four years after an arbitrator was appointed for the administration of the marketyard.

The Jhalod APMC elections were held on Thursday for three categories—Khedut (farmers), Vyapari (traders), and the Sahkari Khareed Vechan Sangh.

While the farmers’ category, which has 10 seats saw a total of 20 candidates in the fray, eight candidates had filed nominations for four seats of the traders’ category and two contestants fought for one cooperative association seat.

The election was a heated contest between a panel formed by former BJP MP Babu Katara, whose son Bhavesh is a Congress MLA from Jhalod, and BJP leader BD Vaghela against the BJP-backed panel led by Bhuriya.

Vaghela is the father of the Dahod District BJP President Sheetal Vaghela.

On Friday, as the results were announced, Katara and Vaghela’s panel won two seats from the traders’ category while the rest of the 13 seats were won by Bhuriya’s panel.

The BJP has traditionally won the APMC in Jhalod. In the last elections held in 2016 — when Katara was still in the BJP — the party had won 13 seats. However, when Katara and his son joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 elections, the APMC win was set aside and an arbitrator was appointed, officials said.

A total of 487 voters had cast their vote in the APMC polls on Thursday.

