Bharti Ashram seer found in Thane 4 days after he went missing

Four days after he allegedly went missing from Vadodara, the presiding seer of the Bharti Ashram trust, Mahamandaleshwar Hariharanand, was found from a rural bus stop in Jowar village in Thane district in Maharashtra and was brought to the Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch on Wednesday.

After recording his statement before police, the seer went to Junagadh, the headquarters of Bharti Ashram trust.

A disciple found Hariharanand in Jowar early Wednesday and informed the Vadodara police that had sent six teams of the Crime Branch to trace the seer.

Hariharanand went missing on April 30.

Assistant Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan told this newspaper that Hariharanand said in his statement to the police that he decided to leave behind the trust because of the alleged controversy over the possession of Bharti Ashram in Sarkhej in Ahmedabad.

Chauhan said, “He told us that he went on his own because he was exasperated with the ongoing dispute between another seer of their community and him over the possession of the Sarkhej property of the trust… Hariharanand Swami was appointed president of the trust by his predecessor Bharti Bapu and therefore the custodian of the trust assets.”

“He said he did not wish to indulge in any battle with anyone as he only believes in spirituality and so he decided to walk away,” Chauhan added.

Six teams of the Vadodara DCB were at work to track Hariharanand after a CCTV footage of April 30 showed the seer walking towards Tarsali from Kapurai junction in Vadodara, where he had asked one of his disciples to drop him and thereafter went missing.

ACP Chauhan said, “One of the six teams was sent to Junagadh where the original Ashram is, another team went to the Garudeshwar Ashram, where he was recently living and four teams were scanning the area of Vadodara highway towards Maharashtra.”

The ACP added that they scanned the Call Record Details of the seer for the past few months and found his movement in South Gujarat and Maharashtra.

“We also interrogated the driver and bodyguard on Tuesday night to gather details on his likely stops. We had informed all the groups that police teams in Dahisar, Thane, and Nashik in Maharashtra should also look for him. The toll Naka CCTV had also given us some idea about his movement… So, early morning Wednesday, when his disciple found him in Jowar in Thane, our nearest DCB unit reached the spot and escorted him back to Vadodara,” the ACP said.

Since he went missing, a video of Hariharanand also surfaced, in which he is seen, saying, “There has been so much controversy over the Sarkhej Ashram in Ahmedabad… I am being pressured because the will is in my name. They even forged another will to challenge my standing in the case. They want to spoil my name and have been threatening me. I am tired and have decided to leave.”