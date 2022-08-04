At 132.5 metres, water level in Narmada dam nears FRL

August 4, 2022 2:25:14 am
The water level in Sardar Sarovar Dam of Narmada district reached 132.5 metres — six metres short of its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres — Wednesday evening, following an inflow of over 75,000 cusecs from Madhya Pradesh.
The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), which has been generating hydropower through the 1,200 -MW Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) , is now keeping a close watch on the inflow to decide about releasing water from the gates.
At 7,489.5 million cubic metres (MCM), the dam is filled to 79.2 per cent of its gross storage. The RBPH is releasing about 45,000 cusecs of water in addition to the release from the Canal Head Powerhouse of over 6,000 cusecs per day. . Due to the heavy outflow following power generation, the Garudeshwar Weir, located 12 kilometres downstream from the Sardar Sarovar Dam, is overflowing above its 33-metre mark.
Narmada river at the gauging point in Garudeshwar is flowing at 16 metres. SSNNL officials said that in view of heavy rainfall in the catchment areas as well as the dams upstream in Madhya Pradesh reaching their FRLs, heavy inflow is expected over the next few days.
