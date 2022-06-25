Artist Jyoti Bhatt backs rusticated fine arts student, writes to V-C

Noted artist Jyotindra Bhatt (Jyoti) has voiced support for Kundan Kumar Mahato, the first-year student of Masters of Visual Arts from the Sculpture department of the Faculty of Fine Arts of MS University in Vadodara, who was debarred following a controversy over an artwork involving Goddesses that caused a ruckus on campus on May 5.

“It is my humble request that the university must set aside its decision to rusticate Kundan Kumar until he has received the opportunity to present his side of the story to experts from the field of art, art and history, sculpture and other experts related to the subject,” he said in a letter requesting the university to reconsider its decision to seek an expert opinion on the matter.

In a letter dated June 20 and addressed to MSU Vice-Chancellor VK Shrivastava, Bhatt, an alumnus and former teacher at the Faculty of Fine Arts, said he was “pained” at the sequence of events. Kundan Kumar’s artwork is “neither obscene nor disrespectful”, he said. Urging the university to set aside the rustication of the student, Bhatt cited the example of tiling up stairways of public and private buildings with photos of Gods and Goddesses to prevent people from spitting. “It also doesn’t appear that his intention behind creating this artwork was to insult Gods and Goddesses or to hurt religious sentiments of the people viewing his work,” the letter, written in Gujarati, read.

Bhatt further stated that the intention of highlighting an issue through artwork to draw public attention is not to insult a religion. “One cannot say that the people who install the tiles or statues of Gods on the stairway corners, with the intention to prevent people from spitting, are doing so to insult Gods and Goddesses,” the artist, known for his modern painting and printmaking, said.

Bhatt, 88, told The Indian Express over the phone that he decide to mail after meeting Kundan. “When Kundan visited home and narrated the sequence of events and also showed the photos of his artwork (that had gone viral, creating the controversy), I decided to intervene and write to the Vice-Chancellor,” said Bhatt, who was awarded the Padma

Sri in 2019.

“The news reports of many crimes against women that have become a regular feature do not draw the attention of the people anymore. Therefore, the intention was to create an artwork by placing the news reports behind the stencils (cutouts) of Gods and Goddesses to attract their attention to the issue. Not just that, I also believe that by creating an abstract artwork like this with stencils, Kundan has presented the potential of art,” the letter further read.

On Thursday, Kundan had filed an appeal before MS University to “reconsider its decision” as per the provisions of the rules of the MSU Act, which empowers the Vice-Chancellor to make decisions on rustication. Challenging the MSU decision to rusticate him without following “principles of natural justice”, Kundan said he has been “trapped in a political web” and even “contemplated suicide” when he was debarred “without being heard”.