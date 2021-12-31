Anandiben tells class one officers to ‘adopt’ kids to end malnutrition

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel Thursday urged class one officers to ‘adopt’ children from the Anganwadis in order to push the campaign to end malnutrition. She was in Vadodara as the chief guest of an event organised by Lok Sabha MP Ranjan Bhatt to ‘adopt’ 2,400 patients of tuberculosis for “care and support” as part of the TB-Free India Campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the event that saw BJP leaders, elected representatives and benefactors of Bhatt’s project in the audience, the former

Gujarat CM said that after taking over as the Governor of UP, she has ‘adopted’ patients suffering from TB. “Thereafter, class one officers have taken the movement forward by adopting the TB patients until they have recovered and then repeating the cycle with another patient… Even in my tenure as Gujarat CM, several police officials in Bhavnagar had adopted TB patients. I recommend that colleges must adopt villages around their campus in order to join the TB-free India campaign, envisioned by Narendrabhai (Modi),” Anandiben said.

She added while the world leaders had envisioned a TB-free world by 2030, PM Modi had set an earlier deadline for India and to ensure that “government scheme benefits reach the villages”. “When the world leaders set a deadline for 2030, Narendrabhai said there are 1.3 billion people in this country of which, 10 per cent are those who are involved in volunteering activities… We can make the best use of these people to reach out to those who need to be taken care of. That is why he has set a deadline of 2025 itself,” Anandiben said.

Calling class one officers to adopt children from Anganwadis to fight malnutrition, she enlisted the steps taken in Uttar Pradesh towards the same. “More than two lakh children have been given foster care in UP to fight malnutrition. Class one officers must make it a practice to adopt children from Anganwadis,” Anandiben said.

Bhatt, who has collaborated with NGOs and other organisations, has adopted 2,400 TB patients who will receive financial assistance as well as emotional support through their foster organisations. “TB patients often feel ostracised. By adopting them, we are not only securing their emotional needs but also ensuring that they will have a weekly follow-up with their foster organisation on their treatment protocol as well as mental well-being… The families of the patients will also feel they have a support system while fighting the ailment, which can definitely be defeated,” Bhatt told The Indian Express.