scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Anand DDO orders probe, suspends Talati over dubious marriage registrations

While District Development Officer Milind Bapna ordered Makwana's "immediate suspension" Wednesday this week, a probe has been initiated at the level of the Taluka Development Officer (TDO).

On Friday, Bapna told The Indian Express that the administration had come across marriage registrations allegedly involving minors as well, among other irregular registrations. (Representational)

The Anand district administration has initiated a probe into 1,804 marriage registrations in Tarapur taluka after it came to light that the officer incharge—Talati AN Makwana—had subverted important document checks before registering the marriages.

While District Development Officer Milind Bapna ordered Makwana’s “immediate suspension” Wednesday this week, a probe has been initiated at the level of the Taluka Development Officer (TDO).

On Friday, Bapna told The Indian Express that the administration had come across marriage registrations allegedly involving minors as well, among other irregular registrations. “We had come across complaints from one of the villages in Tarapur where the number of marriage registrations exceeded 1,000, while the population of the village is only about 1,500, for instance… As the officials delved into the allegations of irregularities, more facts came to the fore. We do not have the exact number of cases involving minors or those with incomplete or faulty documentation. But the probe is on at the TDO level. If needed, we will also seek police action in the case.”

According to the administration, among the 1,806 registrations, 365 were recorded in Saanth village, while 1,293 were in Rel village. Similarly, Valli village has 113 marriages registered, 28 in Khakhsar and five in Jinaj—all located in Tarapur taluka—that are under the scanner. “In some cases, the documentation is incomplete or subverted like checking age proof. In some cases, the mandatory 30-day notice seeking objection has been ignored or in some cases, the old marriages registered as per the 2006 law did not have the mandatory documents needed for the same. The administration is moving to file an FIR in the case, once all the details are available,” an official from the district administration said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...Premium
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 10:50:48 pm
Next Story

FIFA lifts suspension of Indian football federation

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in action after missing CWG

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in action after missing CWG

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Premium
8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement