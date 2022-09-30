Anand civic body issues notice to NHAI after part of bridge under construction fell

Anand Municipality has issued a notice to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Thursday after parts of an under-construction bridge at Borsad chowkdi fell Tuesday, also causing damage to the water pipeline of the civic body.

The upcoming railway overbridge, which is part of Dandi Marg, will connect Anand to Borsad and Sojitra, is being constructed by the NHAI.

On Tuesday, a part of a wall of the ramp of the bridge on the Anand end collapsed after the soil underneath gave way. The collapse in turn damaged the water pipeline of the civic body running under.

While former GPCC president and Anklav MLA Amit Chavda visited the spot and blamed the collapse on the “corruption” of the government, the Anand Municipality has issued a notice to NHAI.

SK Garwal, Chief Officer of Anand Municipality, told The Indian Express, “We have issued a notice to NHAI as we had told them earlier that the pipeline should be shifted before the commencement of the work but it was not done… The collapse has damaged the water pipe… The bridge is part of the NHAI’s Dandi Marg project so we cannot directly hold the contractor responsible.”