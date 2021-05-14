Ahmedabad man held for black-marketing of oxygen

Gadhvi allegedly sold medical oxygen that is priced at Rs 15,000 in the market to patients for Rs 30,000.

The Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Thursday detained a man for alleged black-marketing of medical oxygen, the sale of which has been prohibited due to the shortage due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The DCB seized 141 litres of oxygen from the accused, who is a resident of Ahmedabad.

According to a release from the Crime Branch, on Thursday, the DCB received a tip-off that the accused Jay Gadhvi, 29, a resident of Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad, was travelling to Vadodara with medical oxygen cylinders without requisite permit.

Gadhvi allegedly sold medical oxygen that is priced at Rs 15,000 in the market to patients for Rs 30,000.

“Gadhvi, who was travelling by a sedan had hidden three oxygen cylinders of 47 litres each in the car, which was also confiscated. The three medical oxygen cylinders of 47 litres each are worth Rs 1.07 lakh,” the release added.

The DCB has now begun a probe to find the others involved, including the source as well as the end consumer.

Gadhvi will be formally arrested after a Covid test as per protocol.