Ahead of PM’s likely visit to Kevadia: SoU governance body seeks repair of roads

With the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kevadia in Narmada district on October 31, to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and also inaugurate allied projects for tourist attraction around the Statue of Unity (SoU), the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA) has called a meeting of road engineers to undertake the immediate repair work of the highway leading to SoU from Vadodara, which has been damaged during the heavy rains this month.

Ravi Shankar, SOUADTGA CEO told The Indian Express that a meeting of three road departments is convened in Kevadia on Saturday to discuss the repair work.

Shankar said, “The road stretch from Vadodara to Kevadia (approximately 90 kilometers) is divided into three parts. Upto Tilakwada in Narmada district, it is the State Highway and Tilakwada to Kevadia stretch is a National Highway. Then, there is an internal road within Kevadia that falls under the SOUADTGA. The stretch from Tilakwada to Kevadia

has been damaged to a great extent during the rains.

“We have convened a meeting, in which I have invited the road engineers of the departments to discuss the repair work since we are in preparation for the events to be held on October 31, when Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit Kevadia,” he added.

Shankar said that the main aim of the meeting with road engineers is to examine if the stretch of the roads is within the Defect Liability Period (DLP) that requires contractors to maintain and repair the roads.

Shankar added that the SOUADTGA has not yet assessed the condition of the other roads leading to Kevadia from Bharuch and Rajpipla.