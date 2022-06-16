PM Modi’s event: Row over ‘drinking water’ arrangements at Rs 2 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public address at Vadodara’s Leprosy Ground on June 18 is expected to be a grand event as the local unit of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has announced that a dome is being constructed in to house nearly five lakh participants. However, a tender issued by the Gujarat State Water Supply and Sewerage Board (GWSSB) inviting bids to arrange “mineral drinking water” at a cost of Rs 2 crore has stirred up a controversy.

The Vadodara Executive Engineer of the Public Health Sanitary Sub-division of the GWSSB floated the tender on June 7 and closed for bids on June 13. The tender invites competent agencies having bank solvency of up to Rs 35 lakh to apply for providing mineral water bottles of one litre, 500 ml and 200 ml capacities, in addition to water jugs of 20 litres as well as 10,000-litre water tankers with chilled water for the event on June 18. The GWSSB tender estimates the total cost at Rs 1.98 crore, including labour cess amounting to Rs 1.96 lakh.

The Indian Express has learnt that the tender document details the scope of work saying, “(The tender involves) providing, supplying R.O. plant’s mineral water jug having a capacity of 20 litres, mineral water bottles of the capacity of one litre, 500 ml and 200 ml to the participant including the cost of transportation, loading, unloading, etc… The make/brand should be as per approval of the district authority. Water glasses shall be of a good brand…”

In addition, the tender also seeks the engagement of unskilled labour for shifting of jugs, bottles and ice cubes and setting up of water counters at the venue along with a storage area for the water containers. The tender details the cost break-up of Rs 1.97 crore of expenditure to be incurred for providing drinking water to the dignitaries and participants.

It seeks a total of 25 water tankers with a capacity of 10,000 litres of “chilled potable drinking on the whole day on hire basis” with a driver. Each tanker is estimated to cost Rs 30,746 amounting to a total of Rs 7.69 lakh.

The GWSSB has sought 61,300 mineral water jugs with a capacity of 20 litres each at Rs 40.99 per jug and 10,000 mineral water bottles of one-litre capacity at a cost of Rs 18.45 each. It specifies an order of 10 lakh mineral water bottles with a capacity of 500 ml at Rs 10.49 per bottle, amounting to Rs 1.05 crore — the most expensive component of the tender, 2.5 lakh mineral water bottles of 200 ml amounting to a total of Rs 13.75 lakh, 15 lakh 150 ml disposable paper glasses at Rs 11.55 lakh and 1,500 dustbins at Rs 1.06 lakh. The GWSSB has also sought 500 ice bars for chilling water bottles at a cost of Rs 4.5 lakh. A total of 1,501 unskilled labourers will be engaged at a daily wage of Rs 362.89 each.

The Chhota Udepur district department of the GWSSB has also issued a tender of Rs 23.23 lakh to make arrangements for drinking water for persons travelling from Chhota Udepur to Vadodara on June 18 to attend the PM’s event. The public notice of this tender also carries a footnote requesting the residents of the district to contact the helpline number for complaints and concerns regarding the drinking water crisis in the rural parts of Chhota Udepur.

PM to lay foundation of central varsity campus Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the Central University of Gujarat to come up on a 100-acre land at Kundhela village near Vadodara during his June 18 event in the city. The Gujarat government has allotted the land, and the Centre has allocated Rs 743 crore for the construction of the campus of the Gujarat Kendriya Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara, which has been functioning since 2009 from its temporary campus in Gandhinagar. (PTI)

Congress leader and Advocate Shailesh Amin, who is part of the Vishwamitri Bachao Samiti–a citizens’ group in Vadodara, said, “It is a shameful waste of public money… The event has been planned by the BJP and Vadodara city is facing a shortage of water with several parts of the east zone receiving contaminated water for months. This kind of expenditure on mineral water is like mocking the plight of the families, who have been protesting against the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) and seeking potable drinking water… In the tribal belt of Chhota Udepur, where people have to dig borewells to survive summers, the tenders issued by the GWSSB show the high-handedness of the government.”

A senior BJP leader told this newspaper that the arrangements of logistics for the event were a “subject of government departments” as it was a government event. “The party is only mobilising the crowd for the event… It is not a party event but the event of the government, where the Prime Minister will inaugurate the development works of the government department.”