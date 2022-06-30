scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

After Udaipur killing, Vadodara Police hold meetings to ensure peace

Vadodara city police commissioner Shamsher Singh has deployed six deputy commissioners, 10 deputy superintendents, 40 inspectors, 100 sub-inspectors and 1,500 personnel for the Yatra.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
June 30, 2022 1:20:01 am
After Udaipur killing, Vadodara Police hold meetings to ensure peaceA team from the bomb squad checks Lord Jagannath’s Rath, ahead of the annual Rath Yatra in Vadodara. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

In the wake of the killing of a tailor in Udaipur over sharing remarks on the Prophet on social media, Vadodara police on Wednesday held peace meetings ahead of the Jagannath Yatra being organised by the ISKCON temple on Friday.

Vadodara city police commissioner Shamsher Singh has deployed six deputy commissioners, 10 deputy superintendents, 40 inspectors, 100 sub-inspectors and 1,500 personnel for the Yatra.

Singh told The Indian Express that individual police stations have also conducted peace committee meetings. “We have held several meetings in the areas along the route of the Rath Yatra to ensure law and order.”

In Anand , police in Petlad, Khambat and Borsad talukas held peace meetings with members of different communities.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...Premium
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...
The significance of PM Modi’s visit to the UAEPremium
The significance of PM Modi’s visit to the UAE
Newsmaker | In the Sena revolt, a two-MLA ‘prahar’ by Bacchu ...Premium
Newsmaker | In the Sena revolt, a two-MLA ‘prahar’ by Bacchu ...
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-showPremium
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-show
More Premium Stories >>

SP Ajit Rajiaan said, “We have held peace meetings following the Udaipur incident. We have issued specific instructions… cases will be booked against anyone spreading rumours. We have also requested communities to avoid instigation through social media… Prohibitory orders are in place.”

In Dahod, the additional district magistrate has issued prohibitory orders for several routes on Friday.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Baroda News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement