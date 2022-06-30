After Udaipur killing, Vadodara Police hold meetings to ensure peace

In the wake of the killing of a tailor in Udaipur over sharing remarks on the Prophet on social media, Vadodara police on Wednesday held peace meetings ahead of the Jagannath Yatra being organised by the ISKCON temple on Friday.

Vadodara city police commissioner Shamsher Singh has deployed six deputy commissioners, 10 deputy superintendents, 40 inspectors, 100 sub-inspectors and 1,500 personnel for the Yatra.

Singh told The Indian Express that individual police stations have also conducted peace committee meetings. “We have held several meetings in the areas along the route of the Rath Yatra to ensure law and order.”

In Anand , police in Petlad, Khambat and Borsad talukas held peace meetings with members of different communities.

SP Ajit Rajiaan said, “We have held peace meetings following the Udaipur incident. We have issued specific instructions… cases will be booked against anyone spreading rumours. We have also requested communities to avoid instigation through social media… Prohibitory orders are in place.”

In Dahod, the additional district magistrate has issued prohibitory orders for several routes on Friday.