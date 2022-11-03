After inspection, VMC closes skywalk citing repair, dismantles local bridge

Days after the suspension bridge in Morbi collapsed killing 135 people, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Wednesday closed the skywalk bridge connecting the Vadodara railway station to the bus stand and market in Sayajigunj, citing “temporary repair”.

The VMC also dismantled a temporary walking bridge built by residents of local settlements along the banks of the Vishwamitri river in order to avert accidents.

On Wednesday, following a “safety inspection” of about 10 pedestrian bridges by a team of officials, the VMC decided to close the skywalk near the railway station in Sayajigunj for repairs. Mayor Keyur Rokadia said that the roof of the bridge needed repairs and the closure was temporary.

“The VMC had constructed the skywalk in Sayajigunj to allow passengers alighting at the railway station to safely walk across the busy roads. But on inspecton, we found that several metal plates of the roof are dilapidated and need repair. We have closed it temporarily for repair from a safety point of view. There is no issue in the sturdiness of the structure as a whole,” Rokadia said.

In Nagarwada area of the city, the VMC’s encroachment removal department dismantled a pedestrian bridge built near a settlement by locals with the help of metal pipes and wooden planks to shorten the distance to the main road. Although the residents opposed the VMC’s action, the team of officials of the VMC removed the bridge with a unit of the city police in tow.

Rokadia added that the team of engineers of the VMC inspected 10 bridges in all, including three pedestrian bridges inside Sayajibaug garden — a suspension bridge, the aviary walkway as well as the motorable bridge across the Vishwamitri inside Sayajibaug.

“The team of engineers has not come across any other hazardous structure in the city. We removed the Nagarwada bridge because it was illegal and posed a threat as the river is also infested with crocodiles,” Rokadia added.

Chief City Engineer, VMC, Alpesh Majmundar said that the VMC has re-invited bids for structural scrutiny of all bridges and flyovers across the city.