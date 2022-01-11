Active cases go up by 427 in Vadodara to 2,080 in a day

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) reported 606 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, with 2,080 active cases that went up by 427 from 1,653 cases on Monday. Of the active cases, 404 are below 20 years old.

Officials of the health department, however, said that the minors are “mildly infected” and mostly in home isolation and all infected adults, except two, are fully vaccinated.

VMC figures indicate a sharp rise in infection among minors who are yet to be vaccinated, similar to the second wave in April-May last year, when 1,200 children below 10 years and close to 3,000 between 11 and 20 years were infected.

Gujarat recorded 7,476 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday with three deaths reported from Surat, Porbandar and Valsad each. Ahmedabad continues to report the highest number of cases with 2,903 infections in a day followed by Surat with 2,124 cases.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation declared 19 more micro-containment zones, taking the total active such zones to 182 across the city.

On Tuesday, of the total active cases in Vadodara city and district, 72 are below 10 years of age, while 232 are between 11 and 20 years. The highest number is from the age group of 21 to 30 years at 483 followed by 427 cases in the age group 31 to 40 years and 329 cases from 41 to 50 years group. The city also has 23 active Covid cases from the age group of 81 to 90 years and 67 cases from age group 71 to 80.

At present, 141 persons are hospitalised, of which eight are on ventilator support, while 17 are in the ICU. A total of 55 patients are on oxygen support while 61 hospitalised patients have mild symptoms. An additional 2,345 persons are in home quarantine. According to VMC medical officer for Health Dr Devesh Patel, the virus in the current wave has been “mild”. “The infected youngsters are showing mild symptoms. Only four of those below 20 years are hospitalised on Monday… that too is mostly precautionary hospitalisation,” said Patel.

During the peak of the second wave in May last year, the cases in below 20 age group had touched 911, of which 212 cases were below 10 years.

Patel said, “We conducted a study to analyse how the virus is manifesting in cases… So far, we have come across only two persons above 18 who are not vaccinated. All others, who have been infected and above 18, are vaccinated. Most people are recovering at home. Those with comorbidities are opting for hospitalisation.”

A total of 1,627 children below 10 years were infected in Vadodara since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 while 4,858 persons between 11 and 20 years were infected. The maximum number of cases have been reported from the age group of 31 to 40 at 1,6248 cases so far, while the age group of 21 to 30 has reported 14,674 cases, followed by 13,791 in the age group of 41 to 50 years and 12,178 cases in 51 to 60 age group.

Out of the 623 deaths reported by VMC’s official data since the outbreak of the virus, the maximum morality was from the age group of 51 to 60 years at 178.

