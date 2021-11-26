Action sought against former Shia Waqf board chairman over book controversy

Members of the Muslim community in Dahod on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Prant officer of the district seeking action against former Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi over his book titled ‘Muhammad’, which has sparked controversy for “objectionable comments” against Prophet Muhammad.

Representatives of Dahod town’s Muslim community submitted a memorandum to the Prant officer, in this regard.

“Wasim Rizvi, who has made hurtful comments about the verses of the Quran in the past, has now spread false stories about Prophet Muhammad through his book… the government must initiate strict action against him and sentence him to capital punishment,” read the memorandum.

Representatives also held a symbolic protest march chanting slogans against Rizvi, who has been at the centre of a controversy with several bodies of the Muslim community across the country seeking FIRs against him.