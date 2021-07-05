Gujarat: Accused in hit-and-run incident that killed 7-year-old boy surrenders

Police found the jeep that rammed a divider at Alwa Naka, about two kilometres away from the accident spot.

Two days after a seven-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Manjalpur area of Vadodara city, the 20-year-old accused surrendered before the Manjalpur police station on Monday. The accused, Devul Fulbaje, will be formally after the mandatory Covid-19 test.

Fulbaje, son of a local political leader, had fleed the spot after his jeep mowed down Kavish Patel (7) who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with his cousin on July 3 evening. Kavish, who suffered grievous injuries, died in a hospital.

Police found the jeep that rammed a divider at Alwa Naka, about two kilometres away from the accident spot.

Inspector KM Chhasiya of Manjalpur police station told The Indian Express that the accused surrendered before the police in the presence of his lawyer.

“He was taken for a medical check-up first because eyewitnesses claimed that he appeared to be in an inebriated state when he abandoned his jeep at Alwa Naka. He has completed his Class 12 and is pursuing an English speaking course. We are yet to question him and his family.”

Police said the accused was not found at his home after the incident on Saturday night, and could have gone into hiding to escape a blood

test for alcohol.

“Kavish was the only child of his parents who was born 22 years after their marriage… He was returning from his tuition classes when the incident happened. His parents live in Dabhoi and are into farming while Kavish was living with his uncle and cousins in Vadodara cit for better education. We are investigating if anyone else was accompanying the accused,” a police officer said.

Fulbaje has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 279 for rash and negligent driving, 337 for endangering human life due to negligence and 304(A) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.