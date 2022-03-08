Absconder in 2019 anti-NRC protest held from Vadodara

The Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) Monday arrested an absconder wanted in a 2019 case lodged in connection with protests against the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

According to the DCB, the accused, Mohammad Sajjad Mansuri, 27, was part of a “premeditated conspiracy to protest against the NRC Bill and also attack policemen with the intention to kill”.

On December 20, 2019, violence had erupted in the sensitive neighbourhood of the old city after residents of the locality had raised objections to police shooting a video outside a mosque.

The FIR, lodged at the City police station, states that after the residents confronted the police over the videography, a mob of 80-90 people armed with swords, stones, and other sharp-edged weapons, charged towards the police and started pelting stones while sloganeering against the new citizenship law. A total of 54 persons have been arrested in the case so far.

The release from the Vadodara police, on Monday, said, “The accused was armed with metal pipes, swords, and other such lethal weapons to attack the police personnel deployed on bandobast duty… He also incited the unlawful assembly of persons, with the common intention of attacking policemen and obstructing them from performing their duties during the protest. The accused also directed the co-accused, loudly saying, “Kill them, hack them”. They attacked and injured several police officers and also damaged police vehicles… Later, in order to shield the accused from being identified through CCTV footage, many co-conspirators deleted the CCTV DVRs to destroy evidence.”

All the accused were booked Indian Penal Code sections for attempt to murder (307), unlawful assembly (143), rioting (147) rioting, armed with deadly weapons (148), offence committed by the unlawful assembly in prosecution of common object (149), voluntarily causing hurt (323), voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means (326), amd other relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.