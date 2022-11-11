‘About 500 unhappy Congress workers’ join BJP in Dabhoi

Even as the Congress is yet to declare its candidate from the Dabhoi constituency of Vadodara, several local leaders of the party’s Dabhoi unit joined the BJP Friday in the presence of sitting MLA and saffron party candidate Shailesh Mehta.

According to Mehta, as many as 500 Congress workers joined the BJP as they were “attracted” to the party’s ideology and hardwork by its leaders. “Several Congress leaders, including the office-bearers of the unit here, have joined the BJP today as they believe in the ideology and the hardwork being put in by Amit Shah and Narendra Modi… In the coming days, many more Congress leaders in Dabhoi will join the BJP and work with us to ensure that we win by a huge margin,” he claimed.

Sources in the Congress said there has been unrest and displeasure among the party workers ever since the induction of former BJP MLA from Dabhoi and Mehta’s predecessor, Balkrishna Patel, into the party. “The party workers believe that Balkrishna Patel is likely to be fielded as the Congress candidate against Mehta… They are upset about the BJP leader being inducted. Although their fear might be true, they could have waited for the party to make the official announcement,” a senior leader said.

Patel was a BJP MLA from 2012 to 2017 before the saffron party dropped him and fielded Mehta.