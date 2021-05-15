9-day-old boy with Covid ‘feared abandoned’ in Vadodara hospital

The child belongs to a tribal couple from Orvada village in Bodeli taluka of Chhota Udepur district who left the hospital where the baby had been admitted to the neo-natal critical care unit.

A nine-day-old Covid-positive baby boy at SSG Hospital, who is battling for life, was feared “abandoned” as his parents left the hospital on Thursday, without informing the authorities and were not responding to calls.

On Friday, however, after the Medico-Legal Cell of the hospital intimated the Raopura police, the baby’s grandmother arrived at the hospital to “take him back”, doctors said.

According to Dr Sheila Aiyer, Head of Department of Paediatrics, the baby was brought to the hospital in a critical condition and tested positive for Covid-19 along with his mother, Sumitra on Thursday.

Aiyer told The Indian Express, “The family belongs to Orvada village in Chhota Udepur district. The baby is about nine days old and was in a critical condition when he was brought here after being referred from the Jabugam Health Center. He had jaundice, was extremely weak and unable to breastfeed.”

“The Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) performed on the mother and the baby, as per protocol, came back positive and we immediately referred the mother to the Covid-19 outpatient department while admitting the baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. But we do not know if the parents even went to the OPD. They just left without informing anyone and did not answer calls made to the number they had cited during admission,” Aiyer added.

When the parents did not respond for several hours, the hospital informed the medico-legal cell to look into the issue. “They informed the local police station about the case. Meanwhile, this afternoon (Friday), the grandmother of the baby arrived to take him back but his condition is critical. We don’t know if the grandmother arrived because the family was contacted by the police… But since it is a tribal family, it could be likely that they returned home to quarantine,” Aiyer said.

The baby weighs just 1.8 kilograms and is in a fragile state, according to the hospital. “The baby was almost revived and resuscitated when he was brought in yesterday. He is critical and we are treating his primary symptoms, along with supportive Covid-19 treatment,” said Aiyer.