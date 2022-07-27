scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

4 in remand after bid to extort people met through dating app

According to a complaint filed at Anand town police station on Monday, the accused got in touch with the complainant on a gay dating app while he was visiting Anand on July 23.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
July 27, 2022 1:25:07 am
The arrested accused are Meru Rabari, Tanveer Juneja, and Shakti Bajipura from Surendranagar and Ashif Liyaqat from Botad. (Representational)

Four persons who were arrested in Anand for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from a person they met on a gay dating app were remanded to one-day custody on Tuesday. A fifth accused is yet to be apprehended, police said.

According to a complaint filed at Anand town police station on Monday, the accused got in touch with the complainant on a gay dating app while he was visiting Anand on July 23. The accused and the complainant exchanged phone numbers and began chatting.

The accused later called the complainant to meet in a hotel room in Anand, where the accused filmed obscene videos without his consent and blackmailed the complainant by threatening to share the videos on the internet, police said.

Later the other accused joined the first accused and together they took away cash of Rs 4,500 from the accused and also a gold chain valued at Rs 40,000, the complainant told police. The accused also demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, the FIR states.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

The arrested accused are Meru Rabari, Tanveer Juneja, and Shakti Bajipura from Surendranagar and Ashif Liyaqat from Botad. A fifth accused Kuldeep Tharola from Surendranagar is yet to be apprehended, police said.

All accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 387 for putting a person in fear of death for extortion, 504 for intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, 506 (2) for criminal intimidation, 120B for criminal conspiracy and 323 for voluntarily causing hurt. According to the comp- laint,  the accused have trapped several unsuspecting LGBTQ individuals in different cities in a similar manner earlier also using the popular gay dating app.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Baroda News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement