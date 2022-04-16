4 booked for vandalising cinema screen during KGF2 screening in Vadodara

Vadodara city’s Wadi police station on Saturday booked four unidentified persons for allegedly vandalising a 17-feet cinema screen at Alpana talkies and assaulting the ticket checker while watching the newly released flick KGF 2, in a late-night show on Friday.

The FIR filed at Wadi police station states that the four accused had occupied seats different from their designated ones in the cinema hall and assaulted two ticket checkers when they were asked to shift to their original seats.

According to the complaint filed by the cashier of the cinema theatre, Nimesh Kadkiya, when other patrons pointed out to the staff that the four men were occupying the seats, ticket Kadar Qureshi and Rakesh Baria asked the four accused to shift to their original seats.

The FIR states, “The four accused began to assault the two ticket checkers and then vandalised the 17 feet 3D screen of the theatre, which cost Rs 3,50,000. They also caused a glitch in the screening of the film at showtime. The accused also damaged the exit door of

the hall, which cost Rs 50,000.”

The Wadi police station has booked the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections mischief causing damage amounting to fifty rupees (427), voluntarily causing hurt (323), uttering obscene words [294 (a)], and offence committed in presence of abettor (114).