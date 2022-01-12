36-yr-old man ‘attacks wife, dies by suicide’ in Panchmahal, say police

A man allegedly attacked his wife with a sickle and allegedly died by suicide Tuesday in Panchmahal, police said.

Sehra police station launched a probe into the incident. According to police, the family has claimed that the deceased, Shantilal Parmar (36), a farm labourer, was “mentally unstable”.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when Parmar’s wife, Kailash, along with the rest of the family, was asleep at their home in Bhurkhal village.

Parmar allegedly attacked his wife while she was asleep, inflicting injuries on her forehead.

“Kailash, who immediately screamed in pain, woke up her son, who then chased his father, the family has said. The family has said that Parmar slit his throat with the sickle while trying to escape from his son,” a police officer of Sehra police station said.

“The family has claimed that he was mentally unstable for the last few years,” the officer added.

While Parmar succumbed to his injuries, his wife was shifted to SSG hospital in Vadodara for further treatment.

Sehra police station has registered a case of accidental death and begun inquiry into the incident.