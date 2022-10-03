scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

36 held for communal clash in Savli

The incident happened when two groups clashed over installing community flags on electricity poles in the Damaji na dairy area of Savli town.

Heavy police deployment has been placed in Savli, which is also gearing up for a show of strength from the two rival groups on Dussehra Wednesday. (Representational image)

The Savli police Monday arrested 36 people in connection with a communal clash that broke out between two groups Sunday night in Vadodara. Two separate cross complaints have been lodged against a total of 43 persons following the clash.

The incident happened when two groups clashed over installing community flags on electricity poles in the Damaji na dairy area of Savli town. The groups resorted to heavy stone pelting even as armed mobs took to the streets and vandalised private vehicles and shops. Several teams of the Vadodara district police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Several rioters were apprehended from the spot, while two separate FIRs were lodged against 43 persons.

On Monday, the police arrested 36 persons. A senior police officer said, “The minority community has a festival coming up soon, and therefore, a local youth group had put up flags on bamboo sticks, fastened to the electricity poll. It did not go down well with other groups as there is a big festival coming up Wednesday in which the majority community has also planned a huge procession. Many rioters were nabbed immediately and they have also identified other miscreants from the footage.”

All accused in the case have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections for unlawful assembly (143), uttering obscene words in a public place [294(B)], rash and negligent act that can endanger human life (337), criminal intimidation [506(2)], and mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees (427), said Vadodara Superintendent of Police Rohan Anand.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll pushPremium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll push
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

Heavy police deployment has been placed in Savli, which is also gearing up for a show of strength from the two rival groups on Dussehra Wednesday.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 08:59:57 pm
Next Story

Queuing outside airport, staying in the team hotel, fan spends over 23,000 INR to click a selfie with Virat Kohli

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement